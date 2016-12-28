Carrie Fisher’s Sisters Break Their Silence Regarding Her Death

After the tragic news about Carrie Fisher passing away was shared with the public on Tuesday, the Star wars actress’ younger half-sister decided to break her silence and open up publicly about the devastating and unexpected death.

Joey Fisher went to Twitter to share her pain with the millions of shocked fans. She posted a picture of her and her sister sharing a hug, looking happy beyond measure. The caption read: “Breaking my silence with a broken heart.”

“The Unfathomable loss,” the younger Fisher added, “The earth is off its axis today…how dare you take her away from us?”

Such a heartbreaking tribute she gave the late actress!

Fisher’s other half-sister, Tricia Leigh Fisher followed Joey’s example and chose to open up about what she felt on social media as well. She posted on her personal Twitter account a similar touching message accompanied by a picture of the two. Even though she expressed he pain by using one simple word – “Heartbroken,” the message was clear enough – Carrie Fisher left behind so many people who loved her dearly and will never forget her.

The grief her sisters feel is mirrored by friends, co-workers in Hollywood as well as fans all over the world, and her passing is such an unfortunate turn of events; so shocking and sudden.

Tricia Leigh and Joely Fisher are Connie Stevens and Eddie Fisher’s daughters. While the three Fishers have the same father, Carries’s mother is Debbie Reynolds.

The two sisters were worried about Carrie as soon as they found out that she had suffered a heart attack on the flight back to Los Angeles. They posted on Twitter messages of thanks to the fans and friends who prayed for her and offered words of encouragement on social media.

Joey Fisher even tweeted “use the force babe,” on Friday, referencing the beloved Star Wars franchise that their sister was a huge part of.