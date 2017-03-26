FREE NEWSLETTER
Carrie Fisher’s Fiance Dan Aykroyd Delivered An Emotional Eulogy At The Star’s Memorial

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 03/26/2017
carrie fisherSource: rollingstone.com

On Saturday, Carrie Fisher’s former fiancé Dan Aykroyd decided to make an appearance at the memorial dedicated to the late Star Wars actress and her mother Debbie Reynolds.

The event was organized by the star’s brother Todd Fisher and was attended by thousands of fans.

The fans who were able to get seats at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills could attend the memorial properly while the many others only managed to watch the live stream on Reynolds’ website.

Celebrities were not expected at the event, but Fisher’s former fiancé still made an appearance and even managed to make people laugh through their tears with his eulogy for Fisher.

“I once saved her life, applying the Heimlich [maneuver] to dislodge a Brussels sprout from her throat,” he started.

“And if I’d been with our beloved showboat, I might be able to save her again.”

“Although Carrie and I did not get married we had taken blood tests in anticipation of maybe having a child.”

Aykroyd then wondered what Leia and Elwood Blues’ children would’ve looked like and then explained that from his point of view, they would be: “Funny, quick, spiritual, haunted, pursued, talented, ascerbic….deviant, manic genius.”

The former Saturday Night Live comedian added that Carrie loved talking to people and she was fantastic at holding conversations. “From beginning to end, [she was] sharp, hilarious, laughing, weeping, soaring, exhilarating Carrie.”

When it came to the reason why their romance had ended, the man did not try to hide it, saying that she used to have long conversations on the phone with Paul Simon, with whom she was trying to reconcile.

“So here I found myself attempting to reconcile with a woman returning to a former intimate, and may I say, a much better choice, but a woman who confided deeply in me and who valued my counsel throughout the process of her inevitable decision to in fact, not marry me—and wed another.”

Aykroyd finally stated that his reward for his “unwavering support” in whatever Fisher wanted to do “was the time I had with her as a trusted friend and fellow night hawk.”

