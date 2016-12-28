Carrie Fisher’s Dog “Tweets” Heartbreaking Message

Sadly for so many people that had kept her dear to their hearts, whether they knew her personally or they loved her for her iconic roles in Hollywood, Carrie Fisher has passed away leaving behind family, friends and also an adorable dog.

Advertisement

Gary is a 4 year old French bulldog that has lost its owner and now will reportedly fall into her daughter’s care.

The dog was a huge part of Carrie’s life and was there beside her even on the plane when she suffered the heart attack that ultimately ended her life. Furthermore, the bulldog was even taken to the UCLA Medical Center, where Fisher was under intensive care, to visit its beloved owner. Now that Carrie is gone, close friends and family claim that Gary will be taken care of by Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd.

Billie is reportedly already experienced with dogs as she already owns another French bulldog, a female named Tina. The two doggies are the same breed and are great buddies – it will be great for Gary to spend time with his dogie sister as well as with his human sister and now – owner. We are glad the pet will not be given away and will stay part of the family.

According to sources close to the grieving family, Billie wants to take the dog with her to make sure the two pets will get along in the long run.

Another insider claims that it was Carrie’s wish since a long time ago that in the case anything happened to her, Billie take custody of Gary. If Billie, however will turn out unable to do so in the end, for whatever reason, Gary will remain in the family regardless.

The puppy was like Carrie’s child and she always took it with her wherever she went – even to interviews. Of course, it was natural for Gary to always be by her side because it was a service dog, adopted in order to help the actress with her bipolar disorder.

Advertisement

The dog has its own Twitter account and after Carrie passed away, Gary tweeted: “Saddest tweets to tweet. Mommy is gone. I love you.”