Carrie Fisher’s Death was Caused by a Drug Relapse – Inside Her Dark Past

Princess Leia star, Carrie fisher has left us after she suffered a heart attack just a few days ago, on board of a plane flying from London to Los Angeles. We have been keeping you posted about the actress’ health state in the hospital and she seemed to be stable, but in the end she did not survive.

Now, we have learned that what might have caused her health to deteriorate so quickly is the fact that the actress had had a drug relapse just a month prior her heart attack.

Fisher was taken to the UCLA Medical Center where she was hooked to a ventilator machine but still passed away four days later at the age of 60.

“Carrie had relapsed around Thanksgiving,” shared an insider close to the now late Hollywood star, stating that she’d been dealing with health issues for some time.

“Some of her friends I talked to doubted she was ever totally clean and sober because she got doctor’s prescriptions to treat her bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety,” added the insider.

“I saw her myself high as a kite once, not that long ago.”

According to the source, however, Carrie did not admit using drugs again, making it difficult for her friends and family to help her recover.

“Ironically, she said to me, ’You’re too old to get high anymore, dear,’ I replied, ‘You, too, dear,’” stated the source.

We know that in the past, Fisher has been able to openly discuss about her struggle with alcohol and drugs and even turned it into art, detailing her past addictions in an autobiographical one-woman show called “Wishful Drinking.”

Not only addiction, but also her bipolar personality disorder was openly discussed.

“I used to think I was a drug addict, pure and simple — just someone who could not stop taking drugs willfully,” Fisher once told Diane Sawyer.

“And I was that. But it turns out that I am severely manic depressive.”