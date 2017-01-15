Carrie Fisher’s Daughter and Boyfriend Taylor Lautner Relax in Mexico

After a heartbreaking few weeks for Billie Lourd who has lost both her mother, Carrie Fisher and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds in the span of less than 24 hours, she and Taylor Lautner flew together to Mexico to enjoy some time together.

As we have reported in the past, the Scream Queens co-stars have been dating for a while, after they fell for each other on the set of the show. Taylor did not fail to be by Billie’s side when she suffered the greatest loss of her life and now is doing everything he can to take her mind off the double tragedy.

“This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you,” Taylor posted on his Instagram at the time.

On Friday, Lautner shared a picture that shows Billie and him relaxing at a poolside in Cabo San Lucas.

Billie has stayed away from social media until last week when she posted a heartbreaking tribute to the most important women in her life.

Billie shared a quote by Fisher and said she will keep her mother’s voice “forever” in her head and heart adding that her mother has taught her so many valuable lessons.

She posted a picture showing a young Billie with her mom in the back of a car, captioning it: “‘If my life weren’t funny then it would just be true and that is unacceptable’ – Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart (sic)”

Both Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were buried on January 6.

A source close to the family said that “By the end everyone was singing.”

“Billie wanted the people her mother loved to at her in that living room one last time. The only things missing were Carrie and Debbie.”