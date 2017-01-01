Carrie Fisher’s Cause of Death is “Not Obvious”

Star Wars Princess Leia actress Carrie Fisher has passed away shocking fans of the beloved franchise, everywhere. The star has always been a fantastic person, open to the public, keeping no secrets. She always said what she thought without reserves. We could even say that Carrie was an open book but now, her cause of death seems to raise more questions that her life ever did.

As we have previously reported, the actress passed away following a nasty heart attack on the flight from London to Los Angeles. A couple of days later, her mother, Debbie Reynolds succumbed to the shocking loss, her already feeble health deteriorating even more. The mourning mother suffered a few strokes that ultimately caused her to also pass away.

Now, all that was left to do was to bury the two women alongside each other, the family deciding to hold a double memorial. But before that, an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, and whether or not the rumored drug addiction was a cause for Carrie Fisher’s passing was in order.

On Friday, the Los Angeles Coroner’s Office performed the autopsy. The final decision on the cause of death was postponed for a few days before they finally issued the death certificate and returned the body to the family.

While everybody thought that it was probably the end of all the commotion and the family can now return to mourning the passing of the two legends without any more hustle, it looks like the coroner has not yet reached a final conclusion regarding the C.O.D.

While we expected the main cause to be cardiac arrest, the officials stated it was in fact, “not obvious.” It was decided that they needed a few more days to run extra tests.

The certificate was issued in order to not further delay the funeral procession, but it might take some time before we’ll know what exactly took Princess Leia away from Earth.