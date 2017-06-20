Carrie Fisher’s Brother Says “It Wasn’t News That She Did Drugs”

The recent revelation of the presence of drugs in Carrie Fisher’s body is no surprise to her friends and family. As CI readers know, the reports yesterday revealed the Star Wars actress, 60, had cocaine, heroin, and MDMA in her system at her time of death.

However, the autopsy was unable to determine if the drugs played a role in her passing.

The only thing the coroners know for sure is that there was, in fact, illicit substances present in her system.

Because of her lifelong struggle with narcotics, Carrie was an advocate for mental health and substance abuse issues.

She was often very vocal about her experiences, and her family, of course, was aware of her lifestyle.

Todd, Carrie’s brother, said, “I would tell you, from my perspective that there’s certainly no news that Carrie did drugs. If you want to know what killed her, it’s all of it.”

In an unexpected statement, Todd proclaimed, “without her drugs, maybe she would have left long ago.”

Despite the effect of substances on an individual, some people within subcultures argue there may be positive benefits of partaking in the recreational use of narcotics.

However, there is no doubt that many individuals struggle with addiction issues, so they have to be taken responsibly and with respect.

There is also an increased risk of abuse among those who have emotional and psychological disorders.

Carrie struggled with bipolar disorder ever since she was diagnosed when she was just 24-years-old.

When discussing her use of pharmaceuticals, Todd said, “they were doing their best to cure a mental disorder. Can you blame them?”

It’s clear Todd doesn’t blame Carrie’s doctors for prescribing drugs to her to help the actress overcome her problems.

Advertisement

Despite all of the media conjecture, the friends and family of Carrie are “touched” by the overwhelming support from her fans and of the film and television community. We send out our condolences to the Fisher family.