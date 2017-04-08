Carrie Fisher Will Appear In ‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Using Existing Footage

After the unfortunate passing of actress Carrie Fisher last December, one of the biggest questions left lingering was how it would affect future Star Wars films. We may now have an answer thanks to a new interview with Fisher’s brother, Todd.

The next chapter in the Star Wars saga, The Last Jedi, will hit theaters this December. Fisher had already completed filming prior to her death, so in theory that film should be unaffected.

Filming is set to begin sometime later this year on the follow-up to The Last Jedi, the currently untitled Star Wars Episode IX. How Fisher’s absence would be explained has remained a mystery — until now.

Todd Fisher says he and Carrie’s daughter, Billie Lourd, have given permission for Disney and Lucasfilm to use “recent footage” of the late actress for Episode IX.

Just before her passing, the first standalone Star Wars film, Rogue One, arrived in theaters with a digital recreation of a younger Princess Leia.

After concern from fans that the studio might use the same technique to bring Fisher back to life in Episode IX, Disney released a statement denouncing those rumors, saying they had “no plans” to digitally recreate General Leia.

The question now is, what “recent footage” is Todd Fisher referring to? Could it be unused footage or alternate takes from The Last Jedi?

Perhaps the stories for both upcoming Star Wars films were altered so that some of Fisher’s scenes from The Last Jedi will now be moved to Episode IX?

In either case, it’s possible the studio may be forced to use some CGI after all. There would be no need to completely digitally recreate Fisher, but they could edit her out of the filmed footage and place her in a new background.

The studio could even use some limited CGI to alter Fisher’s lip movements, thereby allowing them to sync different recorded dialogue from the actress to her filmed scenes.

Advertisement

Of course, with this story coming from Carrie Fisher’s brother rather than the studio itself, it should still be considered a rumor for now. Nonetheless, it is at the very least our first clue at how Disney will handle Fisher’s passing going forward.