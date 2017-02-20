Carrie Fisher Predicted Her Own Death?

We know that the world has definitely been a bleaker place ever since Star Wars Legend Carrie Fisher passed away last month, but here’s what’s super interesting – the actress predicted she was going to die by February 2017!

Singer and song writer James Blunt, has recently revealed in a new interview for the Sunday Times Culture magazine more details about his last few days with the late Carrie Fisher.

The 42 year old, who had named Fisher as his one year old son’s godmother, was staying with her in Los Angeles at the time to work on his album, Back To Bedlam.

“She put a cardboard cutout of herself as Leia outside my room with her date of birth and date of death on her forehead,” he told the publication, claiming it was around this time of the year. “I remember thinking it was too soon.”

That’s crazy morbid, but also so funny in a way only Carrie knew how to come up with.

As you may already know, the actress suffered a massive heart attack on a United Airlines Flight from London on December 2, and was rushed to the hospital in Los Angeles upon landing. Four days later, she unfortunately succumbed to her heart problems and shocked fans everywhere.

Her death certificate was released by the Los Angeles County Department of Health and her cause of death was listed as “cardiac arrest/deferred,” which means it was likely a heart attack.

The results of the toxicology tests that might find drugs in her system haven’t been released yet. As fans are already aware of, the star had struggled with sobriety for years!

On January 6, Fisher, along with her mother Debbie Reynolds, who passed one day after Carrie, were finally put to rest.