Carrie Fisher Had Heroin, MDMA, And Cocaine In Her System At The Time Of Her Death!

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy report revealed the actress had cocaine and several other drugs in her system when she passed out on a flight from London on the 23rd of December.

The report obtained by Us Weekly reads, “Fisher had a history of sleep apnea and bipolar disorder, which was under therapy. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation was performed during the flight and while being transported to a local hospital. Urine toxicology on admission to the hospital was positive for cocaine, methadone, ethanol, and opiates.”

The actress – who first became famous for her performance in Star Wars – died on the 27th of December, just four days after being taken to the hospital on the 23rd.

The report revealed Fisher had been exposed to cocaine three days before her flight from the United Kingdom.

However, the coroners were not able to figure out the exact time of the heroin or MDMA use.

Although the actress had several drugs in her system, it is not certain if those substances contributed directly to her cause of death.

The performer had a history of sleep apnea which may have been a factor in the cardiac arrest she suffered.

Not only did Carrie have a history of other ailments, but she also had a build up of fatty tissue in the walls of her arteries which is a common cause of heart problems.

It’s certainly a sad day for the friends, family, and fans of the actress. Her contribution to mental health and substance abuse awareness will be missed.

She often spoke very candidly regarding her struggle with addiction and mental wellness.

In her writing and live performances, she honestly discussed marijuana use at the age of thirteen as well as LSD when she was twenty-one.

Unfortunately, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder when she was just 24-years-old.

Although we don’t know for sure if her condition contributed to her use of drugs; it is relatively common for individuals with the disorder to self-medicate with substances. Either way, Carrie was an excellent artist, and our thoughts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and fans.