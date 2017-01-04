Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds To Have Joint Funeral

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher, the unforgettable Princess Leia in Star Wars, will be buried side-by-side at a joint ceremony in Los Angeles, according to media reports Tuesday.

ABC News claims that the two stars, who died one day apart last week, will be buried Thursday in a private ceremony reserved for family and close friends.

Todd Fisher, brother of Carrie, told the show 20/20 that he planned a joint ceremony with his niece Billie Lourd at Prestigious Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Reporter quotes a source close to the family stating that there would also be a service in Beverly Hills where Reynolds and Fisher were neighbors.

“This will be exactly what they both wanted, to be together,” says the source.

The family will also organize a vigil open to the many admirers of the two stars, but nothing has yet been confirmed.

Other celebrities are also buried in Forest Lawn Cemetery include actress Bette Davis, pianist Liberace, silent film star Buster Keaton, and many other Hollywood notables.

Debbie Reynolds, who also starred in Goodbye Charlie, died on December 28 at 84 of a stroke at her home in Beverly Hills as she began preparations for The funeral of her daughter, who died the day before at the age of 60 following a heart attack.

“She died of a broken heart. She just wanted to be with Carrie,” said Todd Fisher on 20/20 .

On Monday Billie Lourd thanked fans on social networks for messages of support after she had lost her mother and her grandmother.

❤👩‍👩‍👧❤ Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist. There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me. A photo posted by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) on Jan 2, 2017 at 10:09am PST

“There are no words to say how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby.,” wrote the 24-year-old actress.

The documentary ‘Bright Lights’ which deals with the sometimes stormy relationship between the mother and daughter, will air on HBO Saturday.