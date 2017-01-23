Caroline Wozniacki Slams Rory Mcllroy

Caroline Wozniacki definitely didn’t like what her ex-boyfriend Rory Mcllroy had to say about her and their past relationship. Last week, the famous golfer gave an interview to an Irish news publication saying that his celebrity relationship with Caroline sucked, suggesting that their relationship was full of bulls**t and delusion. Ouch! Caroline has fired back!

The tennis ace heard about the article and after a match at the Australian Open in Melbourne this weekend told that she really doesn’t have much to say but was definitely surprised!

They broke up three years ago, so she doesn’t understand why he keeps talking about it. She didn’t think there was any reason. She added that it seems like Rory is in a good place in her life, so he must move on.

The former couple broke up back in May of 2014, a week before the wedding. After the implosion of their three-year relationship, they were embroiled in a public war of words. The Irish golfer stated that their split was amicable, however, the tennis star later stated that he blindsided her.

She added that he ended it by phone over a 3-minute conversation. They took digs at each other for a while but seemed to have moved on in 2015.

It seems like Rory’s dig might have gotten to her though. The former world number one was spectacularly knocked out of the Austarlian open by Britain’s Johanna Konta, who was seeded ninth coming into the tournament.