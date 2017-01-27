Caroline Kennedy’s White House Dreams Crushed by Family Drug Ring Scandal

It looks like Caroline Kennedy’s dream job is at the White House. However, reports say that a new family scandal threatens to ruin her political career aspirations.

According to police reports, one of the residences owned by her family has been exposed to be at the center of a huge drug ring. Now, that is a huge problem when you’re trying to make it into the White House. In addition, it’s quite huge scandal for such a prestigious name. If the involvement of her family is proved there is no way a political career, or at least one with a clean slate, will be possible for Caroline.

On Wednesday, the Barnstable police raided the stately Hyannisport home, which is used as a summer pad by the Shriver family (Kennedy cousins).

The house, located near a Kennedy’s Hyannisport compound is reportedly owned by a Shriver family trust. Now, the propriety has allegedly been taken over by a drug ring that has been using the place for a few months already. How the Shrivers were not aware of that is the real question.

The police explained that they might have been involved as well considering the propriety’s caretaker gave the lowlifes permission to be there.

“The property caretaker was responsible for allowing the suspects to use the residence,” local police wrote in a statement.

Now, the employee considered to be responsible has been arrested. Other people retained by the police under the suspicion of being involved are 29 year old Trevor Rose and Troy Monteiro, also 29.

According to police statements, the drug ring has been using the home at 31 Atlantic Ave as a headquarters of sorts for months and during that time they have peddled more than $40,000 in fentanyl to local addicts.

A representative for the family has said they refuse to make any comments on the situation as of now.