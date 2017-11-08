FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Hollywood

Carnie Wilson Says She Was “Secretly Fat-Shamed” And “Weighed” On The Howard Stern Show

Bridget Hill Posted On 11/08/2017
Howard Stern

While on the talk show, The Talk, Carnie Wilson revealed her allegedly harrowing experiences while on The Howard Stern Show. The 49-year-old singer said Howard “secretly weighed” and “fat-shamed” her during an appearance in 1999.

According to Wilson, the incident in question came just a few weeks after her gastric bypass surgery so she could lose weight.

She stated that, when she walked in, a producer named Gary told her to “move over here” and wait for Howard. However, as it turns out, she was standing on a scale.

Carnie said when she looked up, she could see the image of 233 pounds lit up with big red numbers, and she thought, “Wait a minute?”

Wilson believes they “purposely did it.” Additionally, Wilson revealed that Stern made repeated embarrassing comments regarding her weight and questioned her then-fiancé about how he could date a woman so big.

“He went nuts, just because he loves to fat-shame, he does.” According to the singer, Howard is “always glamouring up” thin women while on the show.

Wilson stated she “gave it back to him,” and said, “you know what, you’re really a piece of s**t,” and Stern in response said he “really adored” her.

Carnie struggles with morbid obesity and has suffered through several surgeries to help her with weight loss. The singer said, in the past, she couldn’t even walk down the street because she would lose her breath.

Furthermore, Carnie revealed on The Talk in March of 2017 that she plans to go under the knife to remove ruptured breast plants. Wilson had undergone a breast augmentation surgery after she lost a lot of weight due to her first operation.

