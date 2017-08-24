FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
angelina jolie mel b jennifer aniston corinne olympios simon cowell kenya moore Drew Scott Jersey Shore Jackie Christie brittany cartwright kylie jenner shannon beador Rachel Lindsay demario jackson bill maher savannah chrisley kelly ripa kris jenner sidney barney kendall jenner blac chyna peggy sulahian Caitriona Balfe
Home » TV Shows

Carmen Electra Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Dave Navarro; Watch The Video!

Brandon Fitch Posted On 08/24/2017
0
0


Carmen Electra Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Dave Navarro; Watch The Video!Source: bet.com

Carmen Electra is proving that you can be friends with your ex. In her case, it’s Dave Navarro. Check out the video below!

More than ten years after she and Dave Navarro put an end to their marriage that lasted two years, fans cannot help but wonder if these two would ever get back together.

 

Carmen appeared on Daily Pop, and she set the record straight on where her relationship with the rock star stands these days.

‘We’re still really good friends,’ she told Catt Sadler, Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester.

‘I just posted a shot on Instagram because we just ran into each other at the same hotel. We have a connection, and it’s undeniable, and I’ll love him forever.’

Carmen added, ‘Will we get back together? We’re not at a place like that but we are friends, and we don’t talk all the time. It’s not a weird thing, but we do reach out and check on each other from time to time.’

 

On the way up 💪🏼🙏🏼 all things alright ! #knowledgeispower #lovelife 💋

A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on

Their fans watched them plan their wedding on the 2004 MTV series called ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen & Dave.

During the show, viewers got a front row seat to their chemistry that included Dave calling his lady ‘mouse’ and Carmen calling him ‘bird.’

Ultimately, both of them remained friendly and focused on various projects in and out of Hollywood.

Advertisement

‘Marriage is pushing it, but I do adore him, and he’s doing great,’ she told E! News. ‘And I’ll always love him,’ Carmen admitted.

Post Views: 0

Read more about carmen electra Dave Navarro

Advertisement

You may also like
Carmen Electra Offers The Truth Regarding Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Dave Navarrio
08/23/2017
Carmen Electra Is Being Stalked Again!
07/16/2017
Carmen Electra Might Appear in “Baywatch” Sequel and She’s Really Excited
05/07/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *