Carmen Electra Sets The Record Straight On Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Dave Navarro; Watch The Video!

Carmen Electra is proving that you can be friends with your ex. In her case, it’s Dave Navarro. Check out the video below!

More than ten years after she and Dave Navarro put an end to their marriage that lasted two years, fans cannot help but wonder if these two would ever get back together.

Carmen appeared on Daily Pop, and she set the record straight on where her relationship with the rock star stands these days.

‘We’re still really good friends,’ she told Catt Sadler, Carissa Culiner and Justin Sylvester.

‘I just posted a shot on Instagram because we just ran into each other at the same hotel. We have a connection, and it’s undeniable, and I’ll love him forever.’

Carmen added, ‘Will we get back together? We’re not at a place like that but we are friends, and we don’t talk all the time. It’s not a weird thing, but we do reach out and check on each other from time to time.’

On the way up 💪🏼🙏🏼 all things alright ! #knowledgeispower #lovelife 💋 A post shared by Carmen Electra (@carmenelectra) on Aug 21, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

Their fans watched them plan their wedding on the 2004 MTV series called ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen & Dave.

During the show, viewers got a front row seat to their chemistry that included Dave calling his lady ‘mouse’ and Carmen calling him ‘bird.’

Ultimately, both of them remained friendly and focused on various projects in and out of Hollywood.

Advertisement

‘Marriage is pushing it, but I do adore him, and he’s doing great,’ she told E! News. ‘And I’ll always love him,’ Carmen admitted.