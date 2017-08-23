FREE NEWSLETTER
Carmen Electra Offers The Truth Regarding Her Relationship With Ex-Husband Dave Navarrio

Bridget Hill Posted On 08/23/2017
Carmen And DaveSource: Zimbio.com

Carmen Electra is proof that you can break up with someone and still be on good terms. More than ten years after they initially called it quits, Navarro and Carmen are still doing well, but some of their friends can’t help but ask if they would ever be an item again.

In an interview with the Daily Pop, Carmen opened up about their relationship status.

According to the model and actress, they’re “just friends.”

She said, “I just posted a shot on Instagram because we just ran into each other at the same hotel. We have a connection, and it’s undeniable, and I’ll love him forever.”

However, just because they’re still close, it doesn’t mean they will be a fling again.

According to Electra, they still check in on each other to ask how they’re doing.

It’s a friendly and platonic relationship; it’s not sexual or romantic.

In case you missed it, fans of the couple watched them tie the knot on the MTV series, “Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen And Dave,” which aired in 2004.

Fans of the rock-star relationship had front-row seats to their wedding and relationship.

Despite their romance’s demise, they are still friends and are both working on their respective projects in Hollywood and outside of the entertainment capital of North America.

She went on to say that “marriage is pushing it,” but she still loves him and always will. Dave Navarro has been linked to many lucky ladies over the years. He played guitar for the legendary band, Jane’s Addiction since they first made it big back in the late 1980’s.

jason
09/16/2017 at 3:53 pm
Isn’t he still dating the former Fox News host and commentator Andrea Tantaros??..
Because if she finds out about this she will have one of her classic meltdowns like she used to have on tv.


