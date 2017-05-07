FREE NEWSLETTER
Carmen Electra Might Appear in “Baywatch” Sequel and She’s Really Excited

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/07/2017
Carmen Electra BaywatchSource: etaonline

Carmen Electra may be heading back to Baywatch in a possible sequel, and the actress said that it is a real honor to have been a part of the lifeguard series.

Lauren Zima from ET caught up with the 45-year-old actress during the Race to Erase MS Gala at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Friday.

Electra confirmed the fact that she will not appear in the forthcoming Baywatch movie, but she confessed that she is open to appearing in a sequel.

“I’m so excited about the Baywatch movie. I had a wonderful meeting with everyone and I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Electra said about Baywatch, which is scheduled to hit the theaters on May 25. “You know, Baywatch was the number one show in the world, so why not bring it back?”

“I’m honored to have even been a part of the whole Baywatch, it’s so huge! To this day it’s still on regular TV in all these different countries,” Electra confessed.

The actress starred as Lani McKenzie in the show back in 1997 and 1998 and the actress is really hoping that the movie will turn out to be just as popular as the series and this way she could maybe take part in a possible sequel.

“[I’m] not in this one, but we did talk abut if there’s a sequel, doing something in a sequel,” Electra stated. “I was really happy to have a meeting with them, and they were so kind and we’re coming up with some ideas, so I’m really excited.”

Meanwhile, Pamela Anderson confirmed her cameo in the movie along with a picture with Dwayne Johnson last year.

Baywatch is an American action drama series about the Los Angeles County Lifeguards who patrol the beaches of California.

The show was canceled after its first season on NBC, but it survived through syndication, and later it became one of the most popular television shows ever.

