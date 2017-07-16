Carmen Electra Is Being Stalked Again!

Long-time American celebrity glamor model, actress, and television personality Carmen Electra is apparently being stalked – AGAIN.

Earlier this year back in June, Electra reported a suspicious man parked outside of her home, and when police showed up, they winded up taking him away for a psych evaluation.

It turns out, this guy, Daniel Lablanc is likely mentally ill, and according to an insider his family has testified he: “has anger issues and does not accept rejection well.” Uh oh! But, this is very scary for the star, as he clearly knows her home of address, and won’t hesitate to try to “be (stalk) with her.”

Due to the previous encounter with Lablanc earlier this year, Electra did successfully obtain “a restraining order which illustrated he must remain at least 100 yards away from her at all times,” according to a source. However, the injunction apparently “fell off” earlier this month on July 7th, and did not “automatically renew.”

Ironically enough, last year Carmen was reported as saying she’d “Never join Tinder” due to fears of current stalkers attempting to gain access to her, or purportedly made as a statement that she was “above” the use of such dating or hook up “App.”

Electra is by no means the first celebrity we’ve reported on in the past for having a stalker – or more than one. Earlier this year Kris Jenner’s alleged stalker was arrested, as well as the Ivanka Trump stalker back in 2016.

Rihanna has also had her share of stalkers, and those claiming to be: “her future husband.” Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock and even Collin Farrell have had the displeasures of such experiences as well!

In most cases, celebrity “stalkers” are dealt with rather swiftly, and privately – as mental health typically plays a role in such instances.

According to the insider Electra “expressed intentions to renew the restraining order.”