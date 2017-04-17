Carmen Electra and Tommy Lee Dating Again? – The Former Lovers Were Spotted Hanging Out At Coachella

Playboy model Carmen Electra and former Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee were together at Coachella this weekend!

Tommy Lee used to date Pamela Anderson in the 1990’s and had a short relationship with Carmen Elektra afterward. The former drummer and Baywatch star were one of the most high-profile celebrity couples during their heyday and were frequently the subject of many curious conversations.

Carmen and Pamela had very similar careers. Both of them were featured in Playboy and appeared on the hit TV series Baywatch, the television show known for making Anderson internationally famous.

Tommy’s fiancée Sofia Toufa, 33, was not present at Coachella, so it’s possible Carmen and Tommy were just hanging as friends but only time will tell! Tommy and Sofia have not been noticed in public together since July of 2016.

Tommy Lee posted this video from Coachella on his Instagram account, but unfortunately, it doesn’t show Carmen Electra with him at that time.

Nice job dudes….. @porterrobinson and @madeon A post shared by TOMMY LEE (@mrtommyland) on Apr 17, 2017 at 12:38am PDT

Carmen’s last high-profile relationship was with Simon Cowell, the infamous provocateur who created legendary shows like American Idol and Dancing With The Stars.

Electra has been the significant other of many different musicians like Prince and Dave Navarro. She was married to the former Jane’s Addiction guitarist for four years before they finalized their divorce in 2007. Navarro went on to pursue a career in adult filmmaking.

Carmen admitted in an old interview in 2013 she was drawn to “very eccentric people” and attributes a lot of her success to the help given by the late singer Prince. Prince discovered the woman when she was in her teens and signed her as a performer to Paisley Park Records before giving her the name ‘Carmen Electra.’

She said, “I know it’s hard to believe, but I was painfully, painfully shy when I met him. But having someone like Prince see something in me really helped (me) overcome that.”