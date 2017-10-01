FREE NEWSLETTER
Carmelo’s Wife La La Anthony Is Now Unsure About Move To Oklahoma

Mel Walker Posted On 10/01/2017
La La Anthony Carmelo Anthony Divorce DramaInstagram

City girl La La Anthony is said to be not very happy about moving to Oklahoma with her husband, Carmelo, allegedly, of course.

Last week, it was confirmed that Carmelo had been traded from the New York Knicks to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Carmelo and La La, who have been married since 2010, announced their divorce earlier this year.

The couple has a 10-year-old son, Kiyan, together.

The Power actress explained that they were separated and lived apart after reports surfaced claiming that the athlete had an affair with a younger woman who told the world that she was also pregnant with his child.

When the trade was announced, a source claimed that the family was happy.

The pal said at the time: “An issue with La La and Carmelo was his attitude is very negative.That attitude stemmed from how he was treated by the Knicks organization. He just was very stressed and ended up taking out his emotions on La La. They both blame the issues with the team being a boiling point that rolled over to enhance the issues with their relationship. But now that Carmelo is gone and now on a team that is a contender for a championship, it has changed Carmelo‘s attitude immensely and may be the catalyst to save the marriage.”

However, another insider claimed La La was hoping to move to California or Florida to advance her career as an actress and designer.

The person shared: “Melo married a city girl with careers in television, film, and design. He knew La La would not put up with him playing for another team, especially if it was not a big market like L.A., Chicago or Miami.”

The pal, who is familiar with the situation, concluded by: “She is going to take as long as she needs and Carmelo is fine with that because he is using the time to win her back. As long as it is not a ‘no’ [from her], he has got the chance to make it a ‘yes.’ He is up for the challenge; he is very clear he wants her back and will wait as long as she needs.”

It will take the basketball star a lot of work, begging, and flowers to get La La to move.

Gloria C
10/01/2017 at 10:17 am
Okla..damn…homa ! Hell to the naw to the naw naw naw! (In the voice of Sheree)


Laportia
10/01/2017 at 9:24 am
I personally think Carmelo should just effing leave that trick because it’s not what tf she says or her doing he’sba grown man and if she wanna divorce get a divorce or either stay married it’s not rocket science these little celebrities just think whatever they say goes and it doesn’t whatever Carmelo wanna do should be up to him period… If he don’t make the ugly bitch happy then he need to leave her and find somebody better goad he cheated


