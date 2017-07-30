Carmelo Pays Tribute To La La Anthony – Are They Splitting Up Or Not?

Carmelo is still in his feelings when it comes to La La Anthony despite their split. The basketball player wants the whole world to know that he hasn’t forgotten!

As CI readers know, it was reported back in April that the couple would be splitting up after just seven years of being married.

However, no divorce papers have been filed since then.

Carmelo, 33, used his Twitter to share a picture of La La in a stunning dress – a $650 Constantina & Louise Diamande Sparkle – which he captioned with a set of eyes, a heart, and earth (although we’re not sure what the planet symbolizes).

La La posted the picture of herself just two days after her 38th birthday.

In another picture, Carmello gushed over her writing, “I look at you on this birthday, and it is hard to believe another year has passed. You are as beautiful now as ever before!!!”

It seems like Carmelo and La La are slowly rekindling their romance.

With that being said, we can’t help but wonder if the desire to get back together is one-sided, meaning Carmelo wants to get back with La La more than the other way around.

When La La talked with Wendy Williams recently, she said they were “just going through a tough time” in their marriage at the moment.

When Wendy said, “he seems to want you back,” La La responded, “Why wouldn’t he?”

About a week ago, La La was talking with The Breakfast Club about their relationship.

She said, “Listen, we’re good. We’re figuring it out. Right now, Melo is figuring out the Knicks and basketball and where the next couple months of his life is going to be, and I want to support him through that. I want him to be happy, and New York has not panned out to what he wanted it to be.”