Carmelo Anthony And La La Vazquez Net Worth Could Take Center Stage In Divorce Proceedings

Carmelo Anthony and La La Vazquez’s net worth is about $99 million, and it appears that they did not sign a prenup, so, many are wondering how much will the “Power” actress get after the divorce is finalized?

On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Anthony and Vazquez were getting a divorce. The pair, who got married 2010, is now living separate lives in different homes.

Vazquez has left both marital homes she shared with the athlete in California and New York and has purchased two apartments.

The former couple has a son named Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, 10, who will be splitting his time between the East and West coast.

According to Forbes, Anthony is worth about $90 million – which he made as a professional basketball player for the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks, various investments, and of course, endorsements – he is associated to Nike, Jordan Brand, Foot Locker, IWC, Steiner Sports, and Nickelodeon.

As for Vazquez, she made her $9 million via her television career and by being a radio host. Kim Kardashian and Ciara’s BFF is also the owner of a clothing and cosmetic line, as well as the author of a New York Times Best Seller, and producer of a Broadway play.

Asked if she signed a prenup, she gave a complex answer.

She said: “You know, I just don’t want to look at marriage as a business agreement. Now, in some situations I do understand where you may have to do that. So, I’m kinda on the fence on that, but you don’t want to go into a marriage just as a business relationship.”

According to law experts, if it is confirmed that there is no prenup, Anthony will have to give Vazquez a big check worth between $10 and $30 million.

A lawyer said: “Yeah, the money on that contract is fair game, she can go after that too. She can make a lot of money off this divorce unless there is a prenup. That is a magic piece of paper, magic.”

Some say Vazquez is an independent woman and will not go after her estranged husband’s money.