Entertainment

Carmelo And La La Anthony Are Looking For A Way Forward After Split – He Regrets Destroying Marriage

Mel Walker Posted On 07/30/2017
La La Anthony Carmelo DivorceInstagram

Carmelo Anthony is feeling down and cannot believe that he messed things up so bad with his estranged wife, La La, after seven years of marriage.

Regrets are getting the best of the basketball player amid rumors that he will soon be traded and forced to leave New York, a place that means so much to the couple and the well-being of their 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

The 33-year-old athlete knows that he is at a turning point in his life and career, and he has to be focused to make the right decisions, but he cannot help reflect on the errors that almost cost him everything.

The talented baller is busy trying to reconquer his wife, but the road ahead is not easy, and things can get bumpy at any given moment, so he is trying to be careful.

For example, on Sunday, he took to Twitter and posted a sweet photo of La La accompanied by touching emojis.

An insider spoke to a well-known celebrity news website and sounded pessimistic about their future together.

The person explained: “It is definitely over between them. They were together for 13 years, so there’s a lot of shared history, you do not just disengage overnight and walk away from that. Plus, of course, they have Kiyan, so they are always going to be in each other’s lives. The breakup was painful and terrible, for both of them, but they seem to have managed to work through the anger and bitterness, and they are in a pretty good place right now.”

The source added: “He knows he blew it. It is painful because he doubts he will ever love another woman as much as La La. There’s no going back, and that makes him sick to his stomach. La La is adjusting to the single life again; she is moving on and looking amazing while doing it. Meanwhile, Carmelo is lying in the bed he made for himself.”

🎶I JUST WANNA BE YOUR FAVORITE🎶

A post shared by LaLa (@lala) on

All of this is a bit surprising because a few weeks ago, the Power actress said things were getting better, and the divorce was on pause.

Either way, those two seem to be ready to put their child above any other consideration.

