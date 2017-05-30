FREE NEWSLETTER
Entertainment

Carmelo And La La Anthony Are Delaying Their Divorce – Will They Reconcile?

Bridget Hill Posted On 05/30/2017
Carmelo and La La AnthonySource: People.com

Carmelo and La La Anthony have decided not to go through with the divorce, yet! The New York Knicks star and his wife aren’t looking to sign the papers as hastily as they initially thought.

We know what you’re thinking: is it possible they will be getting back together? It’s extremely unlikely; sources revealed they are merely keeping things cordial as they cooperate to support their 10-year-old son, Kiyan.

As CI readers know, Carmelo, 32, and La La, 37, decided to split up in April after being married for nearly seven years.

The details regarding their breakup were scandalous, to say the least!

It was reported by several publications that the basketball player had gotten another woman pregnant!

At the time, the tabloids thought it was a stripper, but it turns out it was someone less salacious.

The woman was identified as a 24-year-old who works for a nonprofit organization, although we aren’t aware of her name yet.

The day after the rumors began swirling regarding Carmelo’s infidelity, La La was seen without her wedding ring.

At that moment, everyone knew they had split up for good, and the gossip was based on fact.

Just a little background information on their relationship: La La and Carmelo got engaged in 2004, but they didn’t marry until 2010.

Their wedding was famously filmed by VH1 for the reality series called La La’s Full Court Wedding.

La La is known for being associated with other reality TV queens like Kim Kardashian, whom she has appeared with on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The reality diva continued to chronicle their life on television, including the VH1 show called La La’s Full Court Life that ran from 2011 to 2014.

Despite their successful reality TV series, their relationship has disintegrated and they are currently working out a custody agreement where Kiyan would live with La La full-time and Carmelo will be allowed visitation.

