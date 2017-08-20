Carly Waddell And Evan Bass Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby

Carly and Evan’s child is going to be a girl! Not long after their wedding on Bachelor In Paradise aired on ABC, Evan Bass and Carly announced they are expecting a baby girl.

The reality couple took to Instagram on Saturday to tell the whole world they’re adding an addition to their family.

In their post, she wrote, “This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! IT’S A GIRL!!!! I’m not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!!”

When chatting with E! News, Bass said they’re so incredibly happy to be sharing the news.

The family has been hoping for a baby girl, and it’s a dream come true for the pair.

They even started crying after the revelation of the baby’s sex.

So excited to finally call this man my husband! We can’t thank all of the people enough who helped make this fairytale come to life. Thank you to @Vidanta for being a part of our love story from the very beginning. #BachelorInParadise A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Aug 15, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Evan was feeling so lucky that he even went out and bought a lottery ticket.

However, they weren’t that lucky!

As CI readers know, less than two weeks ago, the couple confirmed the news of Carly’s pregnancy and said to the publication the baby would arrive in February.

They previously shared, “we are so happy to welcome an addition to the family.”

When Ashley Iaconetti heard the news, she expressed her excitement for the celebrity duo on ALT 98.7’s Summer Camp.

The reality star said the pair already has three boys, so a girl was a perfect addition to the family.

She was initially hoping the baby would be a boy so he could spend time with Ashley’s child, but she’s glad to hear it’s a girl. It’s better for there to be somewhat of a mix! We send out our congratulations to the pair for their exciting news and wish them all the best on their journey!