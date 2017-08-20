FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
kylie jenner shannon beador Rachel Lindsay corinne olympios bill maher savannah chrisley kelly ripa kris jenner sidney barney kendall jenner blac chyna peggy sulahian Jackie Christie Caitriona Balfe demario jackson 50 cent naomi watts Seth Meyers lebron james abigail spencer kenya moore Todd Chrisley bethenny frankel
Home » TV Shows

Carly Waddell And Evan Bass Reveal The Sex Of Their Baby

Todd Malm Posted On 08/20/2017
0
357 Views
0


Evan Bass And Carly WaddellSource: SheKnows.com

Carly and Evan’s child is going to be a girl! Not long after their wedding on Bachelor In Paradise aired on ABC, Evan Bass and Carly announced they are expecting a baby girl.

The reality couple took to Instagram on Saturday to tell the whole world they’re adding an addition to their family.

In their post, she wrote, “This is our professional Gender Reveal photo! IT’S A GIRL!!!! I’m not the only girl anymore! Woo Hoo!!!!”

When chatting with E! News, Bass said they’re so incredibly happy to be sharing the news.

The family has been hoping for a baby girl, and it’s a dream come true for the pair.

They even started crying after the revelation of the baby’s sex.

Evan was feeling so lucky that he even went out and bought a lottery ticket.

However, they weren’t that lucky!

As CI readers know, less than two weeks ago, the couple confirmed the news of Carly’s pregnancy and said to the publication the baby would arrive in February.

They previously shared, “we are so happy to welcome an addition to the family.”

When Ashley Iaconetti heard the news, she expressed her excitement for the celebrity duo on ALT 98.7’s Summer Camp.

The reality star said the pair already has three boys, so a girl was a perfect addition to the family.

Advertisement

She was initially hoping the baby would be a boy so he could spend time with Ashley’s child, but she’s glad to hear it’s a girl. It’s better for there to be somewhat of a mix! We send out our congratulations to the pair for their exciting news and wish them all the best on their journey!

Post Views: 357

Read more about BIP carly waddell evan bass

Advertisement

You may also like
Carly Waddell And Evan Bass From Bachelor In Paradise Are Expecting Their First Child Together
08/06/2017
Evan Bass And Carly Waddell Tied The Knot In Mexico
06/18/2017
Evan Bass Pleads Bachelor in Paradise Not To Be Canceled
06/17/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *