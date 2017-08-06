Carly Waddell And Evan Bass From Bachelor In Paradise Are Expecting Their First Child Together

It looks like there’s a baby on the way for the former stars of Bachelor In Paradise! Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are expecting their first bundle of joy together as confirmed by E! News.

In a statement to E! News, Bass said, “We are so excited to welcome this new addition to our family. We wanted to start having children quickly, and mission accomplished.”

Unfortunately for fans of the series, the couple hasn’t announced the sex of the baby yet, but they did share the news that their infant child is expected to arrive in February of next year.

Bass added, “We are so happy!”

It’s Bass’ first child with Carly, but he has three other children from a previous marriage, so he’ll be a busy man in the next few months!

As fans of the popular reality series know, the couple exchanged their matrimonial vows during a beachside ceremony in Puerta Vallarta, Mexico, and it was officiated by none other than the man himself, Chris Harrison.

@jadelizroper was a vision at her baby shower over the weekend! Can you handle how beautiful she is?! It was a day of love, laughter, and celebrating that beautiful little girl inside her who I can't wait to meet! And spoil! ❤️ you Jade and baby Janner!!! A post shared by Carly Waddell (@carlywad) on Jul 18, 2017 at 2:18pm PDT

The pair fell in love during the third season of BIP and are the only couple to stay together since then, so they can consider themselves unique in that sense.

Ever since they first hooked up, things have only gotten better for them!

Carly said to E! News back in April, “I think that relationship wise, we’re definitely more in love than we ever were before. I think we fall more for each other every day which is fun. It was always good, [but] it’s just that as we got to know each other better and better. We fell for each other even harder. We’ve never had a bad spell. It’s always been consistently good.” We out our deepest congratulations to the couple!