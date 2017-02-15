Carlos Santana Says Beyonce Is Not A Singer Like Adele, Forced To Apologize

Beyonce is not a real singer, according to a new interview done by Carlos Santana. The legendary musician, who is known for hits like “Contigo (With You)” and “Maria, Maria,” sat down with an Australian magazine to weigh in on one of the biggest scandals to hit the Grammys in a very long time. Did Adele’s “25” deserve to win the trophy for the Album Of The Year over Beyonce’s “Lemonade?” According to Mr. Santana, while Beyonce is beautiful to look at, she is not a real singer.

He said: “Beyoncé is very beautiful to look at and it’s more like modeling kind of music—music to model a dress—she’s not a singer, singer, with all respect to her.”

Mr. Santana – who has a total of 10 Grammy Awards attached to his name – was slammed by the Beehive forcing him to apologize. He said earlier today: “My intent was to congratulate Adele on her amazing night at the Grammies [sic]. My comment about Beyonce was regretfully taken out of context. I have the utmost respect for her as an artist and a person. She deserves all the accolades that come her way.” He concluded by: “I wish Beyonce and her family all the best.”

A majority of people including Adele herself believes that Queen Bey was robbed. A tearful Adele used her acceptance speech to tell a pregnant Beyonce she thought she should have been giving the gong because of her excellence as an artist.

Backstage at the Staples Center in an expletive-laced remark, Adele, who broke the trophy in two to share with Jay Z’s wife, said: “what the F is Beyonce supposed to do to win the coveted prize?”

Many, including Solange, Beyonce’s younger sister, were quick to point to the fact that Lauryn Hill was the last black woman to pick the big award – that was in 1999.