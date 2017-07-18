Carla Gugino Joins Netflix Horror Series ‘The Haunting of Hill House’

Streaming giant Netflix is preparing a new “horror drama” with some impressive behind-the-scenes credentials. Now, we know there’ll be some star power in front of the camera, too, as actress Carla Gugino has been cast as one of the leads in The Haunting of Hill House.

The new series is an adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s 1925 novel of the same name, widely considered to be the greatest haunted house story ever told.

Steven Spielberg’s Amblin TV is partnering with Paramount TV on The Haunting of Hill House, which comes from writer/director Mike Flanagan.

Flanagan has had a streak of successful horror films, including Oculus, Hush, Ouji: Origin of Evil, and Before I Wake; he will write and direct The Haunting of Hill House, as well.

Gugino will be one of the series’ main cast members, but there are no details yet on her character’s name or backstory.

Game of Thrones star Michiel Huisman was recently cast in another lead role, that of Dr. Steven Crane, an author whose books reflect his family’s haunted time at Hill House.

Gugino has had a long and illustrious career in both film and television; she recently appeared on CMT’s Nashville, a show that Huisman previously recurred on.

Flanagan and Gugino are coming off another Netflix collaboration: a film adaptation of Stephen King’s 1992 novel, Gerald’s Game.

The Haunting of Hill House has been adapted twice before, in 1963 and again in 1999, both under the shortened title, The Haunting.

Julie Harris starred in the 1963 version from director Robert Wise, which is now considered one of the best horror films ever made.

The 1999 remake from director Jan de Bont starred Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Owen Wilson, but was panned by critics.

Netflix’s new version of the tale will draw inspiration from Jackson’s novel while expanding the mythology surrounding the Crane family. No release date has yet been announced, but it’s safe to say we won’t likely see it until at least 2018.