Carla Bruni Denies Allegations She Had An Affair With Donald Trump – Again!

After nearly 25 years after the rumors initially began, Carla Bruni is still forced to deny speculation she had an affair with the president of the United States, Donald Trump. The supermodel and the former First Lady of France was accused of being the reason why the real estate mogul split from his second wife, Marla Maples in 1991.

At the time, Bruni denied the allegations, stating to the Daily Mail that Donald was “obviously a lunatic,” and that she had only met him once before.

However, tabloid speculation went on, and even today, she still denies those rumors.

She said during a chat with The Daily Beast yesterday while promoting her new record, “actually, the whole situation was very vague and just did not exist.”

Bruni went on, “so I was shocked when he went to the media.”

The weirdest part of the story is the claim that Trump himself had pretended to be a publicist.

Apparently, Trump – while impersonating an agent named John Miller – called People Magazine to confirm some of the details regarding the alleged affair.

Except, the publicist sounded exactly like the future President.

The recording, which resurfaced last May, fuels long-standing rumor that Trump acted as his own representative in the 1990’s to make calls to tabloids and gossip magazines.

According to Linda Stasi, a gossip columnist for the Daily News, she said last year the real estate mogul would leave messages at their outlet as an “anonymous tipster.” Not only that, but Marla Maples said it was Donald on the line with People magazine in 1991 and not a man named, “John Miller.” Is Trump for real or is he just trolling? Either way, It’s hard not to find it funny!