FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
cardi b Lupita Nyong'o solange knowles victoria beckham drake amal clooney bella thorne kim kardashian Justin Verlander blake shelton beyonce kourtney kardashian bernice burgos Aaliyah kylie jenner scott disick kate middleton khloe kardashian zendaya travis scott t.i. jeremy meeks justin bieber
Home » Fashion

Cardi B Wants More Plastic Surgery And She Also Desires A Strict Wedding Dress Code – Check Out All The Juicy Details

Brandon Fitch Posted On 11/14/2017
1
592 Views
0


Cardi B Wants More Plastic Surgery And She Also Desires A Strict Wedding Dress Code - Check Out All The Juicy DetailsSource: eonline.com

Cardi B’s success was enormous lately, and we all know that she is out there making money moves. During an interview with NY Mag, Cardi B confessed that she garnishes $20K a month for her legendary Fashion Nova posts, which she shares with her 12.9 million Instagram followers.

 

As we can all see, everything Cardi does is huge. Hassan Hajjaj photographed her, and she was also impressively styled by fashion stylist Kollin Carter.

Cardi showed off her flamboyant style on the cover wearing a Fendi Resort Coat, BLYSZAK eyewear, a Versace Choker and Jennifer Fisher earrings.

One of the coolest looks was Cardi wearing the Bally top, shimmery D&G pants, and sparkly Elie Saab platforms

Cardi also opened up in her NY Magazine interview about her struggles with the size of her nose.

 

NEW YORK MAGAZINE !!!!!! @nymag

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

Cardi told the mag about the tips and tricks she uses to make her nose appear smaller.

Cardi would ‘closely monitor her makeup artist as she sweeps a Beauty Blender dabbed in beige foundation down the sides of Cardi’s nose to make it seem smaller.’

Cardi later discussed having ‘three weeks off in December so she can take care of it in a more permanent way.’

 

#ManifestMonday

A post shared by C. xx. (@rulesforbelles) on

On a lighter note, Cardi also showed off her $500K engagement ring from rapper Offset.

She made sure to mention her upcoming wedding-related desires.

‘The world is not ready for it,’ she says. ‘Everybody got to be wearing reds,’ she continued. ‘And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good.’

Advertisement

Good for you, Cardi! We really hope that you will have the wedding of your dreams.

Post Views: 592

Read more about cardi b Offset

Advertisement

You may also like
Cardi B Opens Up About Her Fame – “This Sh*t Is Not What It Seems”
11/13/2017
New Love & Hip-Hop Member Anais Claims She Found Fame Long Before Cardi B
11/12/2017
Cardi B Claps Back At Hater Who Asks Her Why She Isn’t Wearing Her Ring
11/04/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
1 Comment

JP
11/14/2017 at 9:34 am
Reply

Success has gone to her head. I can’t wait for her 15 minutes of fame is over. I’m not a fan as you probably guessed.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *