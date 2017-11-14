Cardi B Wants More Plastic Surgery And She Also Desires A Strict Wedding Dress Code – Check Out All The Juicy Details

Cardi B’s success was enormous lately, and we all know that she is out there making money moves. During an interview with NY Mag, Cardi B confessed that she garnishes $20K a month for her legendary Fashion Nova posts, which she shares with her 12.9 million Instagram followers.

Honored and Proud to be on the cover of NEW YORK MAGAZINE @nymag !!! Specially since I’m a Bronx native.Its a dream come true !!! Story up at 9pm online .Magazine available in New stands tomorrow !!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 12, 2017 at 11:40am PST

As we can all see, everything Cardi does is huge. Hassan Hajjaj photographed her, and she was also impressively styled by fashion stylist Kollin Carter.

Cardi showed off her flamboyant style on the cover wearing a Fendi Resort Coat, BLYSZAK eyewear, a Versace Choker and Jennifer Fisher earrings.

One of the coolest looks was Cardi wearing the Bally top, shimmery D&G pants, and sparkly Elie Saab platforms

Cardi also opened up in her NY Magazine interview about her struggles with the size of her nose.

NEW YORK MAGAZINE !!!!!! @nymag A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 12, 2017 at 6:58pm PST

Cardi told the mag about the tips and tricks she uses to make her nose appear smaller.

Cardi would ‘closely monitor her makeup artist as she sweeps a Beauty Blender dabbed in beige foundation down the sides of Cardi’s nose to make it seem smaller.’

Cardi later discussed having ‘three weeks off in December so she can take care of it in a more permanent way.’

#ManifestMonday A post shared by C. xx. (@rulesforbelles) on Nov 13, 2017 at 8:57am PST

On a lighter note, Cardi also showed off her $500K engagement ring from rapper Offset.

She made sure to mention her upcoming wedding-related desires.

‘The world is not ready for it,’ she says. ‘Everybody got to be wearing reds,’ she continued. ‘And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good.’

Good for you, Cardi! We really hope that you will have the wedding of your dreams.