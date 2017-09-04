FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Fashion

Cardi B Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Made In America Festival

Brandon Fitch Posted On 09/04/2017
Cardi B Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Made In America Festival

Cardi B just suffered another wardrobe malfunction. The raptress had a nip slip when she performed at Budweiser’s Made in America Festival in Philadelphia on Saturday, September 2.

Cardi ditched her bra that day, and she only wore a pair of black panties underneath her chained outfit which gave everyone plenty of her busty chest to look at.

This happened when she went on stage to perform her smash hit Bodak Yellow at the star studded festivity that her nipple was caught on camera through her racy ensemble.

 

BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

She didn’t seem to mind this at all. On the other hand, her dream came true as she got to meet one of her idols, Beyonce, at the festival.

She got support from the Formation singer, who walked up and showed her some love afterward.

The two lovely ladies then posed for a picture while they were backstage. Sharing the photo on her Instagram account, Cardi gushed, ‘B***H I met Beyonce B***h !!!!!!!!!!!!’

Before the whole event, Cardi suffered another wardrobe malfunction at the recent MTV Video Music Awards.

She was close to flashing her nipple back then as well as her strapless pink dress started to slip down her breast when she was introducing Demi Lovato’s performance that Sunday at the event held at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

 

Work

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

She managed to prevent the nip slip like a pro because as her right hand was holding the microphone, she used her left hand to adjust the upper part of the dress preventing a nipple flash.

While she was safely clutching her left breast, Cardi confidently announced before the audience, ‘Give it up for Demi Lovato performing ‘Sorry Not Sorry’,’ without missing a beat.

Cardi also sent some extra love to embattled NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick. ‘Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel for us, we gon be standing with you, baby,’ she stated before walking down the stage.

beyonce Cardi B mtv video music awards 2017

