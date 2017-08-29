Cardi B Sings Rasheeda Frost’s Track To Address Offset Engagement Rumors In Viral Video

A hit from Rasheeda Frost is what Cardi B, 24, used to answer all those questions surrounding her engagement to Migos member, Offset, 25.

Sunday night, Cardi B stole the spotlight at the 2017 MTV VMAs with a wardrobe malfunction and wild interview with radio personality Charlamagne tha God.

Charlamagne wanted to know if it was true that the rapper had gone down on one knee and asked her hand in marriage.

Instead of answering the question, the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star decided to sing the lyrics of Rasheeda’s “Marry Me.”

The colorful artist sang: “Does you see a ring on my ring finger? Boy, is you gone marry me? Marry me.”

Charlamagne went on to ask if she has plans to get married one day.

The “Lick” femcee responded by: “I am a woman; I think every woman wants to get married and have children. It is never too early to get married. You wanna propose to me? You can.”

Over the weekend, the couple had fans going in a frenzy after the MC showed off a massive diamond ring on Snapchat.

The massive bling, which was inspired by Cardi’s hit song, “Bodak Yellow,“ contained white and yellow diamonds.

Earlier in the week, pictures surfaced showing the pair in Atlanta looking at rings.

However, a source killed the rumor by explaining: “Offset and Cardi B shopped for bling in the ATL and they started looking at engagement rings. They were goofing around and picking out yellow diamonds to celebrate the success of her song ‘Bodak Yellow‘. But, as far as him proposing to her, that has not happened, yet.”

The chatty insider added: “She did try some rings. But as of today, she does not have that ring on her finger. Cardi could not help but hope that he secretly bought her a ring and will eventually propose. She cannot help thinking about how cute and talented their kids would be. She is always the first to say that their kids would be amazing.”

The same source went on to say if Offset does propose she will say yes in a heartbeat because she imagines the rest of her life with him.

Some fans think the pair is engaged and are hoping that a big publication will pay them for the exclusivity.