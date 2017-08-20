FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Cardi B blac chyna catelynn lowell Bambi rob kardashian Gabourey Sidibe phaedra parks t.i. tamar braxton carmelo anthony brittany cartwright amber portwood amber rose Kirk Frost kandi burruss angelina jolie karrueche tran la la anthony Erica Dixon rihanna blake shelton beyonce tameka cottle
Home » Entertainment

Cardi B Responds to Accusation That She Was Rude At An Appearance

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/20/2017
0
1.2K Views
0


CardiSource: BET

Cardi B has been a rising star ever since her song “Bodak Yellow” dropped and blew up into a mega-hit. We all know from watching other celebrities climb their way from D-lister to A-lister that the more popular you get, the more scandal surrounds you. Contrary to popular belief, all press isn’t good press — at least in the rapper’s case!

A promoter who claimed that he ended up spending a load of cash on Cardi B to make an appearance at the club he promotes called out the “Love and Hip Hop” alum for not only costing him more money than she should have but also having a rotten attitude when she finally made it.

Some dude upset with @iamcardib over a booking😬

A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on

The man in question claims that the 24-year-old missed her flight, made him get her a private flight, and treated the hosts who sent for her badly.

The post was garnering lots of negative attention from social media users confronting Cardi for being a diva. They also add that if she keeps this behavior up that she’ll be a “one hit wonder.”

Cardi finally responded telling a completely different story. The rap songstress says that she didn’t miss her flight because it was cancelled due to a storm.

@iamcardib explains the Milwaukee mix up from a night ago with the club promoter..

A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on

She added that she was scared to fly on a private plane but it was the promoters idea because he didn’t want to hurt the reputation of the club. Cardi explained that both she and her fans ended up having a great time.

As far as the one hit wonder jabs, the “Bodak Yellow” artist said that she’ll never go broke.

The man has yet to respond to Cardi B’s newly explained side of the story.

Advertisement

Who do you think is telling the truth? Do you think Cardi B is going to last in the rap game?

Post Views: 1,222

Read more about Cardi B

Advertisement

You may also like
Cardi B Celebrates Buying A New $250K Bentley Bentayga With A Sexy Booty Popping Dance
08/17/2017
Cardi B Confirms That She Has No Beef With Nicki Minaj
08/14/2017
Stevie J Pits Cardi B And Joseline Hernandez Against Each Other In New Video
08/07/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *