Cardi B Plans Epic Belated Birthday Party With Boyfriend Offset Amid Azealia Banks Feud

Cardi B is planning an epic and romantic belated birthday party this week, and she is hoping that Offset will propose.

On October 11, the “It” girl of the music scene gathered with family and friends for a birthday bash, but the most important person in her life was absent.

Her boyfriend, Offset, could not be there because he was busy making money moves all the way in Australia while on tour.

Upon his return to the United States, he promised to throw the “Bodak Yellow” femcee a private dinner for an audience of two.

Deep down inside, the Love & Hip Hop: New York star is hoping that her 25th birthday get-together will be a day to remember.

The Bronx diva has been telling friends that she hopes Offset will ask her hands in marriage with one of the massive rings he has been looking at in a well-known jewelry store in Atlanta.

A pal explained: “It is Cardi‘s birthday today, but she is not going to see Offset until next week when he gets back from touring in Australia. But he has been giving her a lot of hints that when he gets back, he is going to put a ring on it for her birthday. She does not want to jinx it, but she is sure he is going to ask her to marry him. She is so in love with him she cannot wait to say yes.”

The person claimed that Cardi B is all about her coins and her man and has no time for critics.

One hater is Azealia Banks who had some harsh words for the chart-topping artist.

Banks recently said: “Girl we know the n—a from Harlem who wrote the song. The n—a’s name is Po. He is friends with your boyfriend from jail that you f–ked. I might get the n—a to write for me too. Kudos, dunce.”

She added: “Girl everybody in the hood already said that you fucked for raps. You are the poor man’s Nicki Minaj at this point. Cardi, congrats on your No. 1, you know? Just like you said, like a bum bitch from the Bronx like you, it is great that you made it, you know?”

A few commenters say that Banks is just trying hard to stay relevant.