Music

Cardi B Opens Up About Her Fame – “This Sh*t Is Not What It Seems”

Todd Malm Posted On 11/13/2017
Cardi BSource: KVegas.com

Cardi B revealed in a new interview that fame isn’t what it’s cut out to be. At least, that’s the way she made it seem in a new interview with New York.

During her chat with the magazine’s reporters, Cardi B opened up about her past thoughts of celebrities and her newfound understanding of notoriety and the struggles that it brings. Additionally, the rapper/former stripper revealed how her life as an exotic dancer made her feel “powerful.”

Despite her mega-success, Cardi B says she doesn’t always feel like the “prettiest” girl or the most successful. In fact, she revealed her past with plastic surgery and how being a stripper helped her feel confident.

She explained, “but it’s a different feeling when you’re dancing and the men throwing you money because you look good. It’s just like when the rice is getting thrown at the bride.”

Additionally, the superstar dished on her opinion regarding what it means to be a feminist. She stated that it’s not about having an education or a skirt down to the shoes, but instead it’s about showing you can do whatever a man can do.

She stated, “being a feminist is being equal to do what a man does. N****a’s hustle and I hustle n****a’s.” And while Cardi still has a platinum-selling song, she discussed the underbelly of fame.

She explained, “you be seeing these artists going through their meltdowns and f***ing shit, and you be like, ‘why are you doing all of that? You’re famous.'” However, once “you in those shoes,” she can understand why people go crazy. “This s**t isn’t what it f***ing seems.” However, she can’t complain.

