Cardi B Looks Absolutely Stunning In Cleavage Popping Gown; Check Out The Fabulous Pic!

Cardi B really knows how to rock her cleavage. She wore a super cool low-cut outfit for the Mayweather/McGregor fight weekend. Check out the photo below.

During the MTV VMAs on August 2017, Cardi B almost remained half naked when the top of her gown dress started to slide off as she was presenting on stage.

got a bag & fixed our teeth 😁😂 @iamcardib [shot by @kodaklens] #BIG3 #FightWeekend #Vegas A post shared by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Sep 1, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

The night before that, she was wearing another racy cleavage-baring dress, but fortunately that time she managed to avoid any wardrobe malfunction.

Her New York friend Fabolous shared an Instagram picture on September 1 with Cardi from the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in Las Vegas, and Cardi’s breast is overflowing from her dress!

The Bodak Yellow rapper is seen showing off her chest in a low-cut black bodice with glittery gold sequins.

Her skirt was made up of nothing else besides strips of black leather fringe, and she also added a pair of knee-high black boots to top off her fantastic look.

Cardi was wearing a long straight platinum blonde wig as well.

She is very in demand right now, especially after the success of Bodak Yellow. She also hosted a pool party at Planet Hollywood on the afternoon before the big bout on August 26.

She twerked in the water while she was wearing a silver bikini as her fans went mad.

So don't get comfortable ✌🏽😎 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 1, 2017 at 8:05pm PDT

Fabolous — known by his real name as John Jackson — knows a rising star when he sees one, and he’s enlisted Cardi to open for him in a few concerts in the Dominican Republic this October, and it will probably be epic.

Fabolous is tattling that Cardi might have had her teeth done just like he did back in February of 2017, as he captioned the pic ‘Got a bag & fixed our teeth,’ as they both smiled and showed off their pearly whites.

He was always known for his crooked front teeth, and he ended up getting ten veneers on his top grill that he debuted at New York Fashion Week. He hinted that Cardi got hers done as well with his little comment. Hey, there’s nothing wrong with wanting a better and lovelier smile!