Cardi B Is Planning On Spending Over $1 Million On Her Wedding To Rapper Offset

Cardi B is planning on spending more than $1 million on her wedding. She got engaged to rapper Offset in October, and they are not planning to cut off their wedding budget.

While speaking about her big day, she said ‘We’re going to spend over a million.’

MOBO AWARDS❤️U.K Dress @mark_fast A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 29, 2017 at 2:48pm PST

When she was asked who would be paying the bill, Cardi explained that while Offset has ‘more money’ than she does, she doesn’t find it ‘fair’ to make him pay for everything.

She told the UK radio station BBC Radio One that ‘I don’t think that will be fair [to let Offset pay]. I don’t like putting all that responsibility on my man. No, it’s a partnership. And I feel like my expenses are going to be more expensive than his. I feel like my wedding dress itself is going to be at least $50,000; it’s got to be extravagant. You only get married once!’

This comes right after Cardi previously revealed that she wants her bridesmaids to wear suits at the nuptials. She also confessed that she would like everyone else to follow a red color scheme.

‘The world is not ready for it. Everybody got to be wearing red. And my bridesmaids are gonna be wearing suits, what’s good,’ Cardi said.

Offset spent $550,000 on Cardi’s custom engagement ring when he popped the question earlier this year.

InParis like … Outfit @off____white Shoes @stevemadden !! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Nov 26, 2017 at 11:48am PST



He popped the question to her while she was on stage at Power 99’s Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in October.

After his proposal, Cardi praised the ‘extremely talented’ rapper and thanked him for being an ‘amazing man.’

‘Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, @offsetyrn I love you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me. Your such an amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented.I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Let’s make a lot of money and love together,’ Cardi wrote at that time.