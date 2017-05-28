Cardi B Flaunting And Stunting In Sheer Bodysuit And Red Hair – Will She Debut Offset At BET Awards?

Cardi B is currently living the dream after a few years of serious hustling.

The Love & Hip Hop: New York star has found love with Offset from the hip-hop trio Migos.

The twosome is even thinking about making their red carpet debut at a big awards show next month.

An insider shared: “Cardi B is going back and forth on if she and Offset should walk the red carpet together at the BET Awards. She wants to make it official. She is also worried that if they walk the carpet together, it could take the shine away from her career. She just can’t decide.”

At 24, she is nominated for two BET Awards. The New York native is competing in the Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and Best New Artist categories.

The prizes will be given on June 25 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

Those signs of success have brought a lot of unexpected attention to the rapper.

Nicki Minaj, one of the artists she used to look up to before making it in the music industry, went after Cardi B on her collaboration with Katy Perry called “Swish Swish.”

Cardi B got emotional after finding out about the diss.

Here is what she said at the time: “It is so crazy how these bitch–s and these nig-s that I looked up to, they trying to crush my man. I am so disappointed and hurt.”

The incident made her more interested and hopeful about shining at the BET Awards.

And if she does not make it, she wants to see her co-star and friend, Remy Ma, take home a trophy.

Cardi B recently explained: “I am so excited (about the nomination) I cannot believe it. But if I lose, I hope that Remy wins. She has always supported me from day one. She is my real one.”

The “Red Barz” singer is also becoming something of a fashion icon in the hip-hop community.

The things that she wears on stage often attract a lot of attention on social media.