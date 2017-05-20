Cardi B Disses Nicki Minaj By Partying With Meek Mill After The Release Of ‘Swish Swish’

Cardi B is sad and disappointed that one of the female rappers she once admired is coming after her in a major way.

Should she cry or look at the situation in a different way? If someone big is coming for you, it means that you have probably made a name for yourself.

However, the reality television star is not handling the situation well.

Nicki Minaj is out for blood, and her enemies should be prepared because she is not going to be kind to them, quite the opposite.

A few months ago, Remy Ma went after Minaj with the epic diss song, “shETHER.” The track was vicious and brilliant, but it also opened the floodgates.

The Young Money rapper hit back with “No Frauds.” The song was a decent effort, but it did not reach the lyrical level of the opening salvo.

The “Anaconda” singer has been focused in the past few weeks on finding the response that can annihilate Ma’s first attempt.

On May 19, she found the right venue through a collaboration with Katy Perry that will be featured on the pop music princess’s upcoming Witness album, which will be out on June 9.

Perry described “Swish Swish” as a song that can help people liberate all the negative emotions that they had been holding inside.

In her case, it was a way to go after Taylor Swift who had attacked with “Bad Blood.”

Minaj had other people in mind, so she went after Ma and Cardi B, who are very close thanks to their reality series, Love & Hip Hop.

Here are the lyrics that signal Minaj’s willingness to engage Cardi B: “Silly rap beefs just get me more checks. My life is a movie, I’m never off set, Me and my amigos (no, not Offset).”

Offset is one of the members of the hip-hop group Migos, most importantly in this situation, he is dating Cardi.

The 24-year-old New York native is stunned that she got in the middle of one of the most brutal musical feuds in recent memory.

In an emotional Instagram story, she stated: “It’s so crazy how these bi-––s and these ni—s that I looked up to, they trying to crush my man,” she said. “I’m so disappointed and hurt.”

Despite her sadness, Cardi B did hit back in a subliminal way. She was photographed partying in a club with Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, Meek Mill.

Advertisement

For someone, who is not looking for a fight, that was quite a move.