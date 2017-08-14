Cardi B Confirms That She Has No Beef With Nicki Minaj

When two women that are both popular and making the same career moves, it’s often speculated that they have a rivalry. Fans have been pitting Cardi B against Nicki Minaj since the “Love and Hip Hop” star rose to fame and performed with Remy Ma, Nicki Minaj’s archenemy. However, the Bronx native has confirmed that she has nothing against the Queen of Rap.

Remy Ma invited Cardi B to appear before an audience during her time on stage earlier this spring. Since then, it was automatically assumed that Cardi B was on Remy’s side.

Now that Cardi is even more popular she has tenfold the number of haters than before. The 24-year-old often addresses them on social media without naming anyone in specific, but Nicki Minaj came to mind for many.

In a surprising turn of events, Cardi B was spotted singing along to Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj’s club banger “Rake it Up.” A week after that, Minaj was seen mouthing the words to Cardi’s top ten hit “Bodak Yellow.”

Followers of the two rap songstresses went crazy when they followed each other on Instagram which, in this time, is a pretty big deal.

Nicki even praised Cardi who responded with a thank you message.

Recently, the “Gangsta B**** Mixtape” rapper went on a rant on stage. Joe Budden, who is a known instigator. said that the person B was referring to was Nicki Minaj.

A FAMEOLOUS fan made this comment & @iamcardib liked it. See previous post.. A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolous__) on Aug 14, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

A social media user commented: “Joe putting words in that girl mouth she never said anything about another female rapper. Cardi could easily be talking about someone from her past personal life, it wouldn’t be the first time. Either way, I’m still listening to Nicki Minaj no matter how they try and spin it.”

Cardi B liked the statement which basically confirms that her rant wasn’t about the 34-year-old.

The two women most likely don’t have beef. Cardi is busy promoting her high charting single “Bodak Yellow” and getting even more serious with her boyfriend Offset.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is preparing for her new album which she’s still in the process of making.

Hopefully, the two will put the rumors to rest once and for all by releasing a collaboration.