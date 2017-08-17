Cardi B Celebrates Buying A New $250K Bentley Bentayga With A Sexy Booty Popping Dance

Cardi B just bought the most luxurious car ever. The star dropped $240K on a brand new bright orange Bentley Bentayga.

Cardi B loves only the fine things in life, and these include luxurious cars, handsome rappers, and expensive lingerie.

STUNTIN LIKE MY ZADDYYYY 😜😜😜Work soo hard for this BIG B right here !!! And I Cashed out on it ,Straight bought the shit 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 Thank you Long Island Bentley for your service … ..That's her name😍😍 A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 16, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT

She just dropped a ton of money on a brand new car on August 16, a Bentley Bentayga.

The amazing ride fits her personality perfectly: flashy, bright and a little too ‘in your face.’

Her brand new car is orange, and this is a color that you don’t see very often on the road.

‘Ehhhh motherf*ckers look at my new car,’ gushed Cardi on Instagram, shaking her booty on the front hood and waving her long hair extensions in the wind.

‘I got a new car! I got a new car!’ We get it, Cardi. You make more money than everyone else.

Now, with a new Bentley, Cardi is racing with the big girls like Blac Chyna and Nicki Minaj.

Sports cars are not just for guys anymore as we can see that these girls are killing it in the automobile area.

The Anaconda singer has a Barbie pink Lamborghini Aventador with a custom paint job and seriously sick rims. But don’t think that she will call up Cardi for a ride anytime soon because the two of them are still feuding.

Heller …You guys like my @iamjenniferle boots ..closer look on my instasnap!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Aug 13, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

If you don’t know the reason, here it is: Meek Mill is involved.

Cardi and the hip-hop star are hanging out a lot these days, and this is leaving fans to wonder if she’s using Meek to get revenge on Nicki.

The rumored couple has taken many pictures together over recent weeks looking friendly than ever. Meek even captioned one of his posts with lyrics to Cardi’s song ‘Bodak Yellow.’ No one is pretty sure if these two are walking down a romantic path just yet, but Nicki won’t like it either way.