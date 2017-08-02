Cardi B and Offset Go On A Double Date To The Strip Club With Amber Rose And 21 Savage

The couple that plays together, stays together. That goes double for pals “Love and Hip Hop” alum Cardi B, her boyfriend Offset of Migos, Amber Rose, and her new man rapper 21 Savage. The famous friends all got together to take an epic trip to the legendary Atlanta strip club, Magic City.

The four celebrities made the parking lot look like a million-dollar car show before walking into the club that had the most beautiful ladies dancing, gyrating, and sliding from the ceiling on a Sunday night. Both Amber and Cardi used to work as strippers before getting their big break.

In the NSFW videos that we can’t show you for obvious reasons, 21 Savage and Offset are seen throwing thousands of dollars in $1’s while Amber is cheering the performers on.

2011 @offsetyrn A post shared by Saint Laurent Don (@21savage) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

The pairs seemed to enjoy themselves which may be a surprise for some.

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Cardi B had beef with Amber Rose after she was seen hanging out with Offset after a Migos concert back when they started dating. Muva also was scantily clad as the members surrounded her for a photo.

Sources say that since Amber got with 21, he wants the best for her. He and Offset are friends and decided to get the two ladies together to kill any bad feelings that may be between them.

The fun night out comes after rumors swirled that Offset cheated on his girlfriend with an Instagram model around the time that he gifted Cardi a custom made chain.

The couple must have put their alleged problems in the past because they are still going strong.

Meanwhile, Amber Rose and 21 Savage appear to be more in love every day.

All of the individuals in the group have big projects coming up. 21 Savage is promoting his new album that was just released titled “Issa” and Cardi is doing the same with her poppin’ single “Bodak Yellow.”

Amber Rose is preparing for her annual Slutwalk. Offset is busy recording “Culture 2.” Which celeb are you the biggest fan of?