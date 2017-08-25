Cardi B And Offset Are Engaged!

There have been rumblings for a couple of months that Love and Hip Hop star, turned female rapper, Cardi B and one-third of successful rap group Migos, Offset were engaged. Today, Cardi B made things official when she confirmed via Facebook that she and the “Bad and Bougiee” rapper are getting married. Cardi is ecstatic about the development of their relationship.

It seems that Offset popped the question to a completely surprised Cardi B during a very private moment with only the two of them present. They have been dating rather publicly for a little over eight months and have both said they’re incredibly happy.

Both gushed about the other via interviews and even brought each other up on stage in during their prospective performances. The two shared the mic on a song called “Lick” where Offset has a guest verse.

Cardi B rose to fame as the slick talking, hilarious hood girl on Love and Hip Hop New York. She has always been very upfront about her past and her struggles and always keeps things 100% real. For years, she was a female exotic dancer attempting to make it big in the music industry.

It’s not uncommon for this to be a default story line on these Love and Hip Hop iterations but Cardi B has recently experienced massive, worldwide success after dropping her hit single “Bodak Yellow”.

The song has climbed the rap charts and has been used and referenced all over social media.

Offset is apart of the trio Migos, with fellow rappers Quavo and Takeoff. From Atlanta, they mix a myriad of sounds and vocal undulations over tight beats that you can’t help but bob along to.

They’ve enjoyed a huge amount of success within the last two years. They did have a hit in 2013 “Versace”, but since the release of “Bad and Bougie”, they’ve been steadily gaining momentum, acclaim, and popularity.

No date has been set for the wedding. Congratulations to the happy couple. May they have many moments of joy and success in their union.