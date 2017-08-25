FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
Cardi B christina el moussa caitlyn jenner corinne olympios chelsea houska peggy sulahian jenelle evans jay leno Caitriona Balfe Lil Scrappy chris brown bernice burgos t.i. mel b brittany cartwright maci bookout bethenny frankel david eason Tamra Judge kendall jenner kandi burruss meghan markle rihanna
Home » Entertainment

Cardi B And Offset Are Engaged!

Serene Hughes Posted On 08/25/2017
0
0


BET

There have been rumblings for a couple of months that Love and Hip Hop star, turned female rapper, Cardi B and one-third of successful rap group Migos, Offset were engaged. Today, Cardi B made things official when she confirmed via Facebook that she and the “Bad and Bougiee” rapper are getting married. Cardi is ecstatic about the development of their relationship.

It seems that Offset popped the question to a completely surprised Cardi B during a very private moment with only the two of them present. They have been dating rather publicly for a little over eight months and have both said they’re incredibly happy.

Both gushed about the other via interviews and even brought each other up on stage in during their prospective performances. The two shared the mic on a song called “Lick” where Offset has a guest verse.

Cardi B rose to fame as the slick talking, hilarious hood girl on Love and Hip Hop New York. She has always been very upfront about her past and her struggles and always keeps things 100% real. For years, she was a female exotic dancer attempting to make it big in the music industry.

It’s not uncommon for this to be a default story line on these Love and Hip Hop iterations but Cardi B has recently experienced massive, worldwide success after dropping her hit single “Bodak Yellow”.

The song has climbed the rap charts and has been used and referenced all over social media.

Offset is apart of the trio Migos, with fellow rappers Quavo and Takeoff. From Atlanta, they mix a myriad of sounds and vocal undulations over tight beats that you can’t help but bob along to.

They’ve enjoyed a huge amount of success within the last two years. They did have a hit in 2013 “Versace”, but since the release of “Bad and Bougie”, they’ve been steadily gaining momentum, acclaim, and popularity.

Advertisement

No date has been set for the wedding. Congratulations to the happy couple. May they have many moments of joy and success in their union.

Post Views: 0

Read more about Cardi B love and hip hop

Advertisement

You may also like
Shaquille O’Neal Allegedly Caught Cheating On Girlfriend With Ferrari’s Ex-Girlfriend After He Gets The Boot From “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta”
08/25/2017
Did Nicki Minaj Diss Cardi B On New Song ‘No Flag’ With Offset? Fans Freak Out Over The Shocking Track
08/25/2017
Cardi B Responds to Accusation That She Was Rude At An Appearance
08/20/2017
 
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *