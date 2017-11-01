Cardi B And Nicki Minaj’s Nemesis Remy Ma Wore The Same Costume For Halloween

Awkward, Cardi B and her fellow New York femcee, Remy Ma, have decided to wear the same costume for Halloween — Cruella de Vil. Not only children celebrate Halloween.

At this point, adults put on a show for the holiday as if there was a real competition going on via social media.

Despite their best efforts, Heidi Klum and her elaborate outfits always win the night.

That did not stop celebrities like Kim Kardashians, Demi Lovato, Blac Chyna, and many others from trying.

Where my dogs at?!! #RemyMa #RemyMafia Custom costume by @shawnte_elizabeth Makeup by @mutebeauty A post shared by Remy Ma (@remyma) on Oct 31, 2017 at 9:07pm PDT

Newly engaged Cardi B donned a black and white wig, giant fur coat, red gloves and put on her best Cruella de Vil impression, and Remy did the same.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist shout out Remy by saying great minds from New York think alike.

Offset’s fiancée captioned one of the photos: “It’s Bruella to you!! People only see the glam or the highlights; they refuse to see the work and pain I put on to get to where I’m at. I deserve this!I wake up everyday and remind myself that I DESERVE THIS! I won’t let nobody make me feel like I don’t !”

#dresstobefree Fur by @duckie_confetti 📸@flongala A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Oct 30, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

Supporters had a lot to say about the costumes.

One of them said: “Looking like you caught a puppy.. looking good cardi. Sorry, Remy killed that. Sorry. Cardi looks on a budget.”

Another stated: “Cardi B there’s still hope for you!! Please wear fake fur!! Don’t be a like those fur wearing Kardashian bitches!”

A third person replied with: “Whatever Im at worj and got no time to entertain ppl worried about animals when humans or starving & in slavery against their will. Go pet a billy goat & f’ck a dog. Since that’s what you care about.”

In a recent interview on VH1’s Facebook Live, Remy revealed that she and Cardi B will work on something together.

Papoose’s wife explained: “Yes, we actually were talking about it last night… She grabbed me and said ‘We need to do a song together, I’m not playing!’

She went on to say that she thought that Cardi B was a joke and added: “When I first heard her-in this business you see people come in and take this rap thing as a joke, people think ‘oh because I got a fat a** and a pretty face I’m gonna be a rapper… I just assumed that that is what it was with her, I actually told her this. And then I saw one day, she was about 17 in high school, and she was performing in a talent show in school, and it just changed everything…”

Advertisement

Who has the best costume?