Cara Delevingne Insists She Looks Like Harry Styles – What Do You Think?

During the interview with Chelsea Handler, Cara Delevingne was compared to Harry Styles. Can you see the resemblance as well?

The television host seemed to be entirely convinced that Cara has striking similarities to Harry.

What can we say, they’re both English, but this is the only comparison that we can think of at first glance.

‘What about Harry Styles looks like me?’ asked the model on the Chelsea show.

The hostess replied, ‘You guys have the same thing’ as she pointed to her face.

‘Obviously, he’s a man, and you’re a woman, but you guys have similar features.’

Cara ended up agreeing after she thought about their features for a while. She said that they definitely have a few similar things going on.

The buzz-cut beauty has been compared to more Hollywood starlets such as Emma Stone or Elle Fanning before.

But she has never been compared to a member of One Direction until now.

Cara’s stunning looks helped her run to be the next James Bond girl according to The Mirror.

The publication claims producers are highly considering Cara for the role, and they even want to make her character more valuable than before.

‘She appeals to a younger audience, has screen fighting experience and is English too,’ a movie business insider tells the site.

‘Producers also feel she could play a fierce spy working alongside the main protagonist, who of course can play both sides,’ the source continued.

If we’re comparing more than just looks between Cara and Harry, they both have stellar movie projects under their belts as well.

The Sign Of The Times crooner made his acting debut in Dunkirk, while Cara’s starred in Paper Towns, Suicide Squad, and Valerian. How knows, it’s possible that the two of them have more in common than we ever thought!