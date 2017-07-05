Cara Delevingne Goes Braless And Exposes Her Naked Booty For GQ Magazine

Cara Delevingne posed as a super hot and sexy robot when gracing the cover of GQ magazine for its August issue. The star can be seen sporting a full-size metallic armored costume as she poses for the camera.

She left very little to the imagination for the magazine’s hot photo shooting.

In one image she went braless in a futuristic sheer silver crop top while she was flashing her naked butt as she also went bottomless.

My GQ cover! Read my interview by the one and only @lucbesson on stands 6th July. 📸 @marianovivanco @paulsolomonsgq @britishgq A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:02am PDT

She showcased her toned midriff while covering her intimate parts with her heavily tattooed hands.

She was also rocking her icy hair, and the British beauty let the mirror behind her show her cute derriere and toned legs while giving the most seductive look to the camera.

There is also another jaw-dropping image in which Cara sported a see-through silver skirt which matched very well her top.

She finished all her her futuristic look with racy nude underwear, which flashed her sexy booty and the coolest metallic scarlet thigh-high boots.

She can be seen leaning on all fours over a mirror while staring into it.

In an interview with the magazine, Cara discussed her wanting to be an actress when she’s still a child.

🚀Locked, loaded and ready to [email protected] @lucbesson created by @samcannon A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

‘I wanted to be a musician. But going to school with all these incredibly talented people I was like, ‘I have no chance.’ I still did it, because I loved it, but I didn’t ever think I’d do this. That’s why I’m so happy that I modeled. I wouldn’t have made it into acting or music if I hadn’t modeled first.’

She also talked with the magazine about having to cry on-screen in Luc Besson’s Valerian movie which is reaching the U.S. theaters on July 21.

‘I find it hard to cry in front of even one person. If I cry, I want to cry alone. For me, to cry meant I had to, in my head, beat myself up and make myself feel really shit, but what I learned that day was I actually had to be strong to be vulnerable.’