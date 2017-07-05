FREE NEWSLETTER
Cara Delevingne And Katy Perry Are Twinning Despite The Supermodel’s Friendship With Katy’s Enemy Taylor Swift

Nick Markus Posted On 07/05/2017
katy perry cara delevine twinsSource: cbs8.com

Cara Delevigne spent her Fourth of July attending the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris, and the 24-year-old supermodel was spotted hanging out with a look-alike – none other than Katy Perry! The singer rocked a strikingly similar short platinum blonde hair cut, which made the two women look like twins!

At the event, the two blondes posed with designer Karl Lagerfeld.

katy perry cara delevineSource: etonline.com

In addition, it looks like they were not the only ones who sported short blonde hair dues.

Kristen Stewart, who was also in attendance, showed off her edgy buzz cut and to contrast with it, she wore a black sequin-covered catsuit and heels.

But compared to last year’s Fourth of July, this one was completely different for Cara who last year spent it with Katy Perry’s enemy, Taylor Swift at the singer’s Rhode Island compound.

Now, Delevigne attended the high-fashion event with the other half of the famous feuding duo and also twinned with her!

Last year Delevigne posed in a swimsuit as she celebrated alongside Swift and some of her squad members.

🇺🇸

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

But even though Perry had some beef with Swift, she recently talked about their feud, revealing that she has decided to forgive and forget.

‘I’m ready to let it go. Absolutely, 100 percent. I forgive her, and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her, and I think it’s actually… I think it’s time.’

Summer bobsleigh

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

As for Tylor, the singer has been staying far from social media the past few months as she is working on new music.

Perry has released a new single Swish Swish, which seems to be about Swift.

Advertisement

What do you think of Cara and Katy twinning? Who rocked it better?

