Canvas to Host Massive George Michael Tribute Extravaganza

In order to commemorate the artist as well as the human, George Michael, some of Dorset’s best known performers are planned to gather together and organize a tribute for him next month at a charity extravaganza.

This is a tribute for the late Wham! singer and a sort of closure for all of those who loved and appreciated him and were shocked to find out he suddenly passed away.

As you may already know, on Christmas day, Michael was found dead at his residence in his own bed by his boyfriend Fadi Fawaz.

The event organized by Bournemouth businessman Darren Northeast is dubbed as ‘ Too Funky’ and is meant to celebrate the artist’s legacy.

“As every month in 2016 seemed to bring us yet another celebrity loss, the year came to a sad end with the premature death of singer George Michael,” said Northeast.

“However, he left a legacy of wonderful work which will ensure his memory and his music live on,” the businessman added.

“Now that legacy is being celebrated in the ‘Too Funky’ Charity Extravaganza.”

The event’s organizer admitted that he’s been “overwhelmed” by the huge response the ‘Too Funky’ event has received.

“Tickets are just flying out,” he explained. “It’s amazing and a testament to how George Michael’s music touched so many people. It’s going to be a fantastic, fun and, of course, funky night!”

The Too Funky Charity Extravaganza will be held on Thursday, February 2, starting at 7.30 PM and ending at 1 AM at Canvas in Poole Hill.

Aside from honoring George Michael’s life and work, the event will also be raising money for the British Heart Foundation and Childline.

Some of the artists being present at the event include singer-songwriter Paul Kinvig, saxophonist Claire Manners, Chris Manning from BBC‘s Fame Academy, West End Musical Theater singer Natasha Dark and Danny McClafferty.

The whole event will be presented by MC and DJ Jay Rachet.

The cost of one ticket is £15 and all funds will be sent towards the two charities.