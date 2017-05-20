Candace Cameron Bure Discusses Her ‘Addiction’ On Watching ’13 Reasons Why’

There are many parents these days who heard the buzz revolving around 13 Reasons Why and Candace Cameron Bure is one of them. The show which is based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher has already received an order for an upcoming season two.

While the show has received some concerns regarding its dark themes and also its storyline, Candace alongside her kids watched several episodes and had become very supportive of the whole project.

She confirmed the fact that she is enjoying it very much and she thinks it’s a great, well-done conversation piece with her kids.

The mother of three discussed with E! News while supporting her latest Hallmark movie that debuts on Sunday night.

“I was a parent that got the e-mail from my kid’s high school saying this show is out there and be sure to have a conversation with your kids if they chose to watch it.”

Candace also stated that “They did watch it so as soon as I finish it, we will have a chat.”

She only has two more episodes to see, and she may need a little more time to conclude season one.

Her newest movie which is called A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery also premieres this Sunday.

The TV event’s Aurora who is played by Candace and her boyfriend Martin played by Yannick Bisson receive an unexpected visit from his niece and her baby. The plot thickens as his niece disappears and the child remains behind.

The theme of the TV event got everyone wondering whether Candace is considering expanding her own family with another baby and her answer to this question is quite surprising.

She said that right now she has baby fever and “the shop is closed.” She told E! News that no more babies are on the way, but she has baby Tommy on Fuller House, and she also worked with the two infants.

Her latest movie, A Bundle of Trouble: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery will make its debut Sunday night at 9/8c so catch it on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Stay tuned for more information and don’t miss the premiere of the movie tomorrow night!