Can Gwen Stefani Have A Biological Child At 48 With Blake Shelton? Check Out What The Doctors Say

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly trying to have a baby for over a year now. See what a doctor had to say about this situation.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are ‘incredibly hopeful’ that she will get pregnant with a baby soon.

The two began trying hard for a baby last year, according to a new report by US Weekly.

HollywoodLife spoke with Dr. Sherry A. Ross who is a women’s health expert and author of She-logy, about the couple’s chances of conceiving, given the fact that Gwen is 48 years old.

‘Anything is possible when it comes to getting pregnant and delivering a healthy, full-term baby,’ Dr. Ross stated.

‘The age of the mom is the most important factor in determining the likelihood of getting … and staying pregnant using your eggs. But the reality is the likelihood of a woman getting and staying pregnant at 47 is less than 1 percent.’

Dr. Ross explained that after 35, a woman’s fertility declines quickly, especially as they near 40.

‘Fertility decreases by as much as 95 percent in women between 40 and 45 years of age,’ she said.

‘Those women we see who are newly pregnant over the age of 44 have often used a donor egg or have frozen their younger and healthier eggs.’

Dr. Ross further explained how in vitro fertilization could help Gwen and Blake.

‘An infertility specialist will not perform an IVF cycle on a woman over the age of 44 using her eggs since the success rate is incredibly low,’ she said.

‘If a woman is over the age of 44 it’s recommended that she use a donor egg since the success rate is so much higher.’

The doctor explained if a woman froze her eggs ‘between 31 and 38 she should have a great supply of healthy eggs ready to be used at any age.’

‘If a woman is healthy at 48 she could use healthy eggs to use to get pregnant successfully,’ she added.

‘Infertility doctors have statistics showing the success rate of doing IVF on a woman at every age,’ she continued.

‘Women over the age of 40 have a much lower success rate than those women less than 40. As an example, women 38 to 40 have a 21 percent success rate, women 41 to 42 have an 11 percent success rate, and women over 43 have a 5 percent success rate of getting pregnant through IVF.’

The doctor also noted that these statistics are for women who are using their eggs over 43.

‘Women over 44 have a 95 percent chance of having eggs with chromosomal abnormalities which results in a miscarriage,’ she said. ‘If they use a healthy donor egg over 43 they will have a 40 to 50 percent chance of getting pregnant with a successful pregnancy.’